Egypt: Armed Forces Inaugurate Two Hotels in Luxor, Assiut After Renovation

Egypt's Armed Forces on Tuesday 7/12/2021inaugurated two hotels for the Armed Forces officers in Luxor and Assiut after their total renovation in accordance with international standards as part of the army's keenness to provide the best facilities and services to its members.

Minister of Tourism Khaled El Anani accompanied by the assistant defense minister and a number of top military brass attended the inauguration ceremony.

Luxor hotel named "Jueil" is designed along the pharaonic style of building to comply with the state's vision to maintain the nature of historic and archaeological sites in Upper Egypt.

The hotel is located in an area between Luxor and El Karnak temples and overlooks Hatshpsut Temple.