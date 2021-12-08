Egypt: Armed Forces Inaugurate Two Hotels in Luxor, Assiut After Renovation

7 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Armed Forces on Tuesday 7/12/2021inaugurated two hotels for the Armed Forces officers in Luxor and Assiut after their total renovation in accordance with international standards as part of the army's keenness to provide the best facilities and services to its members.

Minister of Tourism Khaled El Anani accompanied by the assistant defense minister and a number of top military brass attended the inauguration ceremony.

Luxor hotel named "Jueil" is designed along the pharaonic style of building to comply with the state's vision to maintain the nature of historic and archaeological sites in Upper Egypt.

The hotel is located in an area between Luxor and El Karnak temples and overlooks Hatshpsut Temple.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X