Egypt Condemns Basra Terrorist Attack, Declares Solidarity With Iraq

7 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has condemned in the strongest possible terms the terrorist bombing that occurred in Basra, south Iraq, and left a number of people dead and wounded.

A statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday 7/12/2021expressed Egypt's solidarity and condolences for the government and people of Iraq as well as the families of the victims wishing the wounded a speedy recoverty.

It expressed hope that Iraq would overcome the repercussions of such incidents to maintain the gains it achieved during the past period.

