Egypt: Strategic Egyptian-Russian Ties Model of Political Coordination - PM

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said that the strategic Egyptian-Russian relations are an excellent model of political coordination and building win-win economic and trade partnerships.

Madbouli's comments came in a speech that he delivered on Tuesday7/12/2021 at the conclusion of the Egyptian-Russian Nuclear Power Forum at Al Manara International Conference Center in New Cairo.

The forum was attended by Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister Mohamed Shaker, Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad, Communications and Information Technology Minister Amr Talaat, Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi, Chairman of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) Abdel Moneim el Terras and Russian Ambassador in Cairo Georgy Borisenko.

In his speech, the premier added that El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, the first nuclear energy facility in Egypt, would make a quantum leap in Egyptian-Russian cooperation.

He asserted that the State resorted to using nuclear energy to generate electricity for being one of the main pillars of the long-term strategic plan to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It also constitutes one of the clean energy sources that is free from carbon emissions that cause climate change, along with its high competitive advantages, Madbouli said.