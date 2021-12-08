Egypt: Solidarity Min. Reveals Egypt's Progress in Corruption Index

The Egyptian Minister of Solidarity Nevine El-Kabbaj announced Egypt's progress in the Transparency International's report on the corruption index.

This came during the holding of the third conference of the Supreme Committee of Civil Work Organizations to Combat Corruption, in cooperation with the General Federation of Civil Associations and Institutions.

In her speech, the Minister of Social Solidarity explained that Egypt advanced two ranks in the annual report issued by the Transparency International on the Global Corruption Index for 2020, where its assessment became 33 points, adding that Egypt ranked 117th out of 180 countries.

She also affirmed that Egypt possesses a strong civil society that contributes to strengthening principles of governance and upholding human rights practices to participate with state agencies in achieving integrity, justice, and preserving public resources, public affairs and human dignity.

The minister pointed out that civil society organizations have a common role in promoting and protecting integrity and combating corruption, and "this role is to enhance transparency and integrity in the work environment of the association or the civil institution and the bodies that supervise and represent it, in addition to raising awareness of the community or the group."

Egypt Today