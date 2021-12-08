Egypt: President El-Sisi Gives Directives to Send Aid to South Sudan

Within the framework of Egypt's ongoing support to friendly countries during the various adversities and crises, and in implementation of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, a military transport plane took off from the East Cairo Air Base, heading to Juba International Airport in the Republic of South Sudan.

The plane, loaded with tons of medical and pharmaceutical aid, was provided by the Ministry of Health and Population to the Republic of South Sudan.

This serves as a contribution to alleviating the burdens on the brothers in the state of South Sudan.

The officials of the state of South Sudan expressed their full appreciation for the efforts exerted by the government of Egypt and its people to support their brothers, the people of the continent, stressing that such humanitarian stances are highly valued.

They added that this contribution serves to deepen the longstanding historical relations between the two brotherly countries.

This aid comes as an affirmation of Egypt's leading role towards the countries of the African continent in various circumstances, providing them with full support and solidarity to overcome all the crises facing the peoples of the Continent.