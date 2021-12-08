Zimbabwe: Zim Swimmers Shine in Lesotho

Zimbabwean swimmers lifted the country's flag at the ongoing African Union Sports Council (Ausc) Region Five Games in Maseru, Lesotho after winning an impressive seven medals on Monday night.

In the build-up to the regional games, the spotlight was on the winning team, which is led by teenage sensation Donata Katai, who became the country's youngest ever Olympic at the Tokyo Olympic Games in July and they duly delivered with an impressive show in the swimming competition.

The Junior African champion got Zimbabwe's campaign underway in the 50-meter butterfly final and as expected, she was number one out of the pool, securing gold for the country.

Another highly rated swimmer Paige VD Westhuizen won gold in the 100m freestyle, while Chinyere Mgbemena and Riana Rollo claimed silver medals in the 100m breaststroke200m butterfly races respectively.

Zimbabwe won another silver in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay, with the team made up of Jasper Mpofu, Jake Oostindien, Dylan Lee, Ryan Franceys.

While the boys settled for silver, it was a golden day for Zimbabwe's 4x100m freestyle women's relay, the team which was made up of Tanatsirwa Chitsurura, Riana Rollo, Timea Schultz, Paige VD Westhuizen.

The Zimbabweans also picked up silver in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay with Katai, Jake Oostindien, Ryan Franceys and Westhuizen all combining to clinch yet another medal.

Meanwhile, gymnast, Mischeck Mbele was Zimbabwe's first medallist at ongoing games when he won bronze over the weekend. The games are running until Sunday.

Team Zimbabwe is being led by veteran Sports administrator and Mpandawana High School teacher Taitos Madzingo.