Namibia: Rooies Leaves No Trace

The Namibian Police have failed to produce any useful information that could lead to the apprehension of fugitive former magistrate Walter 'Rooies' Mostert.

Mostert is still at large after he escaped from the Auas Hills hospital in Windhoek early last month. Confirming to New Era that the fugitive is still at large, Khomas police commander Ismael Basson explained that there is no new information regarding Mostert since his mysterious escape on 5 November.

"There is nothing, nothing, nothing! Since the time he disappeared, we do not know where he is. We were not informed about anything at all," he said.

In a move where a police officer is accused of abetting his escape, the 62-year-old reportedly vanished after having been dropped off at the Auas Hills hospital in Auasblick.

Mostert was being kept at the hospital, where he has been receiving medical attention, under police guard.

The accused has been in custody awaiting trial for fraud after allegedly assisting a South African family to obtain Namibian citizenship, in exchange for money.

Basson explained the accused was dropped off at the hospital on Friday at around 16h00 by a police inspector, who had earlier picked him up from the court.

"In the process, I think the police officer who picked up the accused failed to communicate to the officer at the hospital.

"He allegedly dropped off the accused to go to his room at the hospital and left. When the other officer was alerted that the suspect was dropped off at the hospital, he rushed there but did not find him," he said.

The search will continue until the suspect is arrested, he vowed. Inspector Reinhold Nenkavu was arrested last month after Mostert's escape.

The 51-year-old Nenkavu, who is stationed at the Katutura Magistrate's Court, appeared at the same court where he was charged with two criminal charges, including unlawfully and intentionally assisting Mostert to escape from lawful custody and of defeating the course of justice.

He was granted bail and his matter was postponed to 27 January next year for further investigations.

Basson explained that the police are busy with processes to make sure that Nenkavu is relieved of his duties.