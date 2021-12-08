Namibia: Severity of Omicron Investigated - WHO

The World Health Organisation has said scientists are working around the clock to understand more about the severity and impact of the Omicron variant.

WHO representative to Namibia Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses said it would take a few weeks to understand what impact this variant has.

"Data is also being collected on whether there is a chance of re-infection, and how the mutations may impact diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. Vaccination remains our best form of defence," said Sagoe-Moses.

He stated these mutations are a result of people not getting vaccinated and highlighted the importance of understanding that in choosing not to take the vaccine, one becomes a vector or host for the virus.

Namibia has invested extensively in the introduction and rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination.

As of 7 December 2021, 319 080 Namibians received two doses or one dose (in the case of J&J) of the Covid-19 vaccine representing 12.28 % of the total population.

Sagoe-Moses said WHO would continue to provide support to the government in its efforts to promote and make Covid-19 vaccination accessible to all eligible Namibians.

"In addition to our technical support, WHO has provided direct financial support to four regions and will provide additional financial support to 10 other regions. The support will help the regional and district vaccination team reach the hard to reach and increase community mobilisation," said Sagoe-Moses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He reiterated the most effective steps individuals can take to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus is to keep a physical distance of at least one metre from others; wear a well-fitting mask; open windows to improve ventilation; avoid poorly ventilated or crowded spaces; keep hands clean; cough or sneeze into a bent elbow or tissue, and get vaccinated.

Report on the Detection of Omicron Variant in Namibia by the University of Namibia (Unam) states the Omicron variant is the most divergent strain that has been detected in significant numbers during the pandemic so far, which raises concerns that it may be associated with increased transmissibility, a significant reduction in vaccine effectiveness and increased risk for reinfections.

With Khomas reporting a high number of new cases, health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula said significant progress has been made to strengthen laboratory and disease surveillance capacity.

"We have over 20 Covid-19-accredited and certified laboratories in the country. The experience we went through last year with laboratory backlogs for up to a week will be something of the past," said Shangula.

Yesterday, of the confirmed cases, nine are healthcare workers, four are learners from different schools and four are students. Eight cases have received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and twenty (20) cases are fully vaccinated.

The number of active cases is 925 and 28 are hospitalised, of which three are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and unvaccinated. One of the hospitalised cases has received one dose of the vaccine and two cases are fully vaccinated, their conditions are moderate.