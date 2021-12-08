Kenya: 3 Miners Pulled Out Alive From Abimbo Goldmine, 1 Still Trapped

8 December 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Three more miners trapped in a collapsed goldmine in Bondo's Ambimbo area, Siaya County, were pulled out alive at 2.30am on Wednesday as search and rescue efforts entered the seventh days since the tragedy was reported.

The three additional miners brought the number of those rescued to six with a total of seven miners accounted for. The body of one miner was retrieved from the mine on Saturday.

Bondo Deputy County Commissioner Richard Karani said rescue teams were working to find the remaining miner adding that they hoped to find him alive.

Those rescued on Wednesday morning were rushed to Bondo Sub-County Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

A total of ten miners were reported to have been working at the mine when it collapsed on Thursday, December 2. Two were pulled out of the mine with minimal injuries.

