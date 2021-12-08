Tunisia: Primary School in Houmt Souk Closed After 16 Covid-19 Cases Were Recorded Among Students

7 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The primary school "Rue Habib Bourguiba" in Djerba Houmt Souk has been temporarily closed after 16 COVID-19 casees were recorded among schoolchildren, local director of preventive health in Medenine, Zayd Al-Anz said Tuesday.

He added that these cases were detected in three different classes within this school, saying this is the second school in Djerba that has been forced to suspend classes for epidemiological reasons, after the primary school "Ouled Amor" in Midoun.

The island of Djerba has recorded 40 new coronavirus infections, over the past 24 hours, including 19 cases among students, the same source added.

