Tunisia: One More Death and 198 Additional Infections Recorded On December 6

Tunis/Tunisia — One more coronavirus-related death, 198 new infection cases and 126 recoveries were recorded on December 6, 2021, according to statistics published by the Ministry of Health Tuesday.

The number of recoveries, since the emergence of the pandemic has reached 691,797 and fatalities from the virus totalled 25,407.

The Ministry also reported that 53 patients are currently in intensive care units and 9 other patients are put on ventilators in public and private health facilities, according to data collected up to December 6.