Tunisia: Saied Greets Abbas On Arrival At Tunis-Carthage Airport

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied on Tuesday greeted visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, on his arrival at Tunis-Carthage airport on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the Head of State and the Palestinian president saluted the flag to the sound of the national anthems of both countries and reviewed a detachment of the three armies that paid them honours.

The President of the Republic will hold talks with the President of the State of Palestine focusing on the development of "brotherly" relations and bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

The Palestinian President, on Monday, ended a three-day visit to Algeria, during which he met with his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and other Algerian officials.