Tunisia: Saied Greets Abbas On Arrival At Tunis-Carthage Airport

7 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied on Tuesday greeted visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, on his arrival at Tunis-Carthage airport on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the Head of State and the Palestinian president saluted the flag to the sound of the national anthems of both countries and reviewed a detachment of the three armies that paid them honours.

The President of the Republic will hold talks with the President of the State of Palestine focusing on the development of "brotherly" relations and bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

The Palestinian President, on Monday, ended a three-day visit to Algeria, during which he met with his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and other Algerian officials.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X