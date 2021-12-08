Tunisia: Agriculture - 391.9 MD of Private Agricultural Investments Approved During First 10 Months of 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — Approved private agricultural investments have evolved by 11% in number and 18.4% in value during the first ten months of 2021, amounting to 2,562 investment operations worth 391.9 million dinars (MD) against 2,309 operations (330.9 MD) during the same period of 2020, according to the agricultural information bulletin for November 2021, published on Tuesday, by the Agricultural Investment Promotion Agency (APIA)

Compared to the 2016-2020 development plan, private agricultural investments recorded a 31.2% drop in number and 29.5% in value.

The committees of granting benefits have approved 51 land loans worth 8 MD against 41 loans (6.2 MD) during the same period of 2020 and 64 land loans (10 MD) during the same period of 2019. These loans will allow the integration of 518 hectares of land into the economic cycle against 401 hectares in 2020 and 694 hectares in 2019.

The approved investments benefited from subsidies amounting to 117.1 MD, which represents 29.9% of the approved investment volume against 96.7 MD in 2020. The subsidy for the acquisition of agricultural equipment amounted to 48.3 MD, which represents 41.2% of the total approved subsidies.

The credit rate decreased to 18.4% during the first ten months of 2021, after being around 20.6% during the same period of 2020.

As regards reported investments, the first ten months of the current year recorded 5,179 investment operations compared to 5,309 in 2020. The value of the declared investment operations increased by 6%, compared to the same period of 2020, settling at 1000.2 MD.