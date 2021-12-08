Tunisia: EBRD - 49 - Million-Euro Loan to Benefit More Than 6,800 Tunisian Farmers

Tunis/Tunisia — The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said Tuesday it has provided a loan of 49 million euros (about 160 million dinars) to modernize water infrastructure and develop long-term sustainable strategy to address water scarcity in southern Tunisia.

The EBRD said in a statement the loan will help to restore and rehabilitate the ageing water infrastructure serving 37 oases in the country's southern governorates of Gabès, Gafsa, Kebili and Tozeur and benefit 6,800 farmers active in these regions.

"The oases are the primary source of employment and income in the region, with irrigated agriculture providing jobs to 35 per cent of the working population," the bank noted.

In addition, thanks to the support of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), the project will include a programme focusing on enhancing economic opportunities for women and young people in the oases, it added.

The project was developed in line with Tunisia's strategic development plans, which rank sustainable water management among the country's top priorities, especially in the southern region where the population relies heavily on irrigated agriculture as their main source of income.

The modernisation of the water infrastructure will contribute to improving the water supply and boosting the agricultural yield of local date palm production.

The EBRD investment is complemented by €4.4 million in technical assistance grants to support project preparation, implementation and institutional strengthening.

Technical cooperation activities with the Ministry will focus on developing a sustainable water management strategy and identifying opportunities for future income generation that reduce the dependence on fossil groundwater resources.

Since the start of its operations in Tunisia in 2012, the EBRD has invested more than €1.3 billion across 55 projects in the country, in both the private and public sectors.