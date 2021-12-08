Tunisia: 'Waterpact' Programme Launched to Reduce Industrial Wasterwater Pollution in Lake of Bizerte Area

Tunis/Tunisia — The "WaterPact" programme, which aims to reduce pollution caused by industrial wastewater in the lake of Bizerte area, has been launched by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) North Africa, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of North-East Bizerte (CCINE) and the Organisation for the Protection and Preservation of the Bizerte Coastline (APSLB).

The programme is part of the Integrated Programme for the Protection of the Lake of Bizerte against Pollution (ECO PACT), co-financed under a European Union grant delegated to the European Investment Bank (EIB), programme partners said in a joint statement Tuesday.

The "Lake of Bizerte" is a coastal lagoon that is connected with the Mediterranean Sea through the Bizerte canal (of which there was only a gully before the works of the new port of the city, started in 1886 and finished in 1892) and with the Ichkeul Lake through the Tinja wadi.

The total surface area of the catchment area is 2,080 km², of which 240 km² are water bodies (Lake Ichkeul and Lake of Bizerte).

The catchment area has a demographic concentration of about 500,000 inhabitants and constitutes an important socio-economic development centre. It is characterised by industrial, agricultural, port and commercial activities. It is subject to a series of nuisances caused by water discharges from urban areas, industrial discharges, solid waste discharges from urban, rural and industrial activities, as well as discharges from agricultural activities in the area.

This pollution has contributed to an acute degradation of the watershed environment and severely affected the waters and ecosystems of both the Lake of Bizerte and the Mediterranean coastal fringe.

The "WaterPact" programme aims to raise awareness among the industries of the lake of Bizerte about water-related risks in order to understand and adopt the steps of proper water stewardship to improve their impact and reduce water pollution.

The programme provides for the creation of a dialogue platform bringing together all the actors and stakeholders in the management of water resources in the Lake of Bizerte region.