Tunisia: Handicrafts - ONA to Launch Major Reforms in 2022

Tunis/Tunisia — "The year 2022 will be one of major reforms for the Office for the handicrafts sector through the adoption of an integrated approach to skills development and vocational training specific to the craft to meet the growing needs of the sector in skilled human resources," said Tuesday Director-General of the National Handicrafts Office (ONA) Faouzi Ben Halima at a press conference devoted to the ONA activities.

Thus, the office will work in 2022, to strengthen the capabilities of its staff including in areas related to digital, under Tunisian-German cooperation. It will also work to upgrade all activities related to this sector in cooperation with the European Union, said Samia Fourati, head of communications at the ONA.

The ONA also aims to establish a system of distance learning and to develop a mechanism of alternating training for better integration of artisans in the fields of distillation of aromatic and medicinal plants, artistic weaving, digital marketing ...

The office also aims to transform the governorates with a great potential craft like Kef and Kasserine in specialized craft hubs capable of positioning themselves on national and international markets.

The ONA will also proceed in 2022 to digitize the services provided to investors in the field of crafts and will finalize the development of the programme of upgrading of craft enterprises.

It will begin, for this purpose, the execution of a pilot programme of upgrading of 4 craft enterprises under Tunisian-Italian cooperation. The programme aims to rehabilitate 200 craft enterprises over 5 years from 2022.

In addition, the office will mobilise funding for 5,000 artisans, will support 200 project leaders in all governorates and will update the list of raw materials and equipment benefiting from tax and financial benefits.

Promotional campaigns will also be organised regionally and nationally to encourage young graduates to invest in the craft.

In addition to the annual appointments of the craft like the craft fair to be held in March 2022, the celebration of the national day of the traditional dress (March 16), the exhibition of innovation in the handicrafts sector (October 2022), the ONA will hold in 2022, more than 200 regional and local craft exhibitions and promotional days for the benefit of the inland governorates at the Information Gallery in Tunis.

Regarding quality and marketing, 2022 will see the promulgation of the decree on the quality label specific to the handicrafts sector and the granting of this label to 10 products that will be distinguished by their quality. The procedures for technical control of handicrafts of exporting companies will also be digitized in addition to the intensification of control of marketing channels of handicrafts, and the evaluation of the system of approved shops to create a network of shops with a label and the strengthening of digital trade.

For the end of the current year, the ONA will hold the ninth edition of the national fair of carpets and traditional weavings at the Palais des expositions du Kram, from December 17 to 26, 2021, with the participation of 143 artisans representing the various governorates. In parallel with this fair, the office will organize the commercial days of gifts end of the year, which will be held in 15 craft villages, from December 17 to 26, 2021.

Moreover, some governorates will host regional craft exhibitions such as the 5th edition of the craft fair in Sidi Bouzid (from December 17 to 21, 2021), the 13th edition of the craft days of Tozeur (from December 22 to 29, 2021), the days of the craftsman in Sousse (from December 24 to 26, 2021) and the craft fair in Douz in Kebili (from December 23 to 24, 2021).