Liberia: Country Devil Beats Pregnant Woman

A group of men claiming to be messengers of the Bush Master (Country Devil) have reportedly beaten a pregnant woman and a resident of Garmue Town in Panta, District #4, Bong County.

The men reportedly meted the violence against Madam Urgent Paye early Saturday morning December 4, 2021, after they "broke into their home" demanding that her husband, Abraham Kolliegboe who is not a member of the poro society be turned over to them.

Madam Paye told our Bong County Correspondent that the men were carrying weapons such as knives, cutlasses and other harmful materials while carrying on the action.

"The men broke into our home, damaged our house, beat on me and took away my husband" she explained.

Madam Paye narrated that up to present, she has not seen her husband and that the action of the men has brought untold suffering to her.

She indicated that medical report (ultrasound) from the CB Dumbar Maternity Hospital revealed that she is carrying twins and the babies are mispositioned due to the maltreatment she received from the men.

She is therefore calling on traditional leaders of the county to investigate the matter and that the whereabouts of her husband be made known.

When contacted, the Bong County Inspector, Moses Stubblefield who also supervises the activity of traditional leaders of Bong County, confirmed that the incident occurred in Garmue and that investigations are ongoing.

Stubblefield said, the traditional authority of the County including the Native Superintendent are investigating the matter, adding that anyone found guilty, traditional actions will be taken against said person.

He said several persons have been arrested by the leadership of Bong County and are undergoing investigation.

"The tradition is a unique culture and the people should not do anything to bring it to the public space negatively which has the propensity of undermining the working of traditional leaders of the county," inspector Moses Stubblefield added.