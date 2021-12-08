Rwanda: Kicukiro Flyover to Be Complete By June 2022

According to the city master plan, the project connects four city roads, making Kigali more cosmopolitan.

The City of Kigali has announced that the road from Sonatubes-Gahanga- Akagera bridge road will be completed in June 2022.

It will include a flyover and a roundabout around Kicukiro market (centre).

The Rwf53 billion three-year project is designed to ease traffic between Kigali and the Eastern Province.

Under the project, the road will be expanded from two to four lanes.

UPDATE: @CityofKigali says the upgrade of the Sonatubes - Gahanga - Akagera road will be completed by June 2022. The Kicukiro Centre junction will be developed into a flyover with a roundabout under -- the first of its kind in the country. pic.twitter.com/UaMpfNfktg

-- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) December 6, 2021

With Bugesera's rapid urbanisation, buoyed by the construction of an international airport of Bugesera, traffic on that route is expected to rise.

When The New Times visited the construction site on Monday, December 6, the Gahanga part had been completed, but construction works on a flyover and roundabout in Kicukiro centre were underway.

"The project is now at 96.1 percent, because as the government we play our role with critical integrity by compensating the expropriation of properties and supervising the works, whereas the constructors are rapidly going on with constructions," Emile Patrick Baganizi, the Deputy Director General of Rwanda Transport Development Agency, told The New Times in a recent interview.

The project is being implemented by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

One of the local residents told The New Times that she hopes the structure will decongest the area.

"This road was often characterized by a lot of traffic and disorder, but according to the new structure, the area will be clean and attractive because there will be plenty of lanes that vehicles can use," commented Claudine Muhawenimana.

Another local citizen, Jean Marie Vianney Gahiganwa, expects the project to significantly reduce road accidents.

"Because of a narrow road, traffic was clogging the area and accidents were common... we believe it will decongest and lead to better traffic flow," he said.