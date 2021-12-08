Zimbabwe: Marange Pedophile On the Run, Warrant of Arrest Issued

The trial of alleged Marange child molester Hatirarami Momberume (26), who is facing a murder charge, failed to kicks off Tuesday after he defaulted his appearance in the regional court's dock, raising fears he may have skipped bail.

Manicaland provincial magistrate Richard Ramaboure, who is presiding over the case, was forced to issue a warrant of arrest for Momberume.

Prosecutor Talent Nyamuzuwe asked the court to issue a warrant of arrest against Momberume after he failed to appear for trial.

Momberume is represented by Brian Majamanda of Khupe and Chijara Law Chambers.

Manjamanda earlier told the court that the alleged pedophile whose case courted global outrage, was facing transport challenges from Mafararikwa Village where he resides and was on his way to court.

He however, Momberume never turned up, resulting in the arrest warrant being issued.

He was granted $50 000 by High Court judge Justice Isaac Muzenda after languishing in remand prison on allegations of murdering his 14-year-old bride who succumbed while giving birth.

As part of his bail conditions, Momberume was ordered to reside at Marange St Noah College pending finalisation of the matter, report to Bambazonke Police station once per week and not to interfere with state witnesses.

Anna Machaya died on July 25 this year during labour at Johannes Marange apostolic shrine in Marange of Manicaland province.

It is the state case that Momberume unlawfully caused the death of Anna Machaya by impregnating her and failing to take her to receive healthcare services during her labour.

The state added the accused had a legal obligation to ensure that such a young child required special health facilities to deliver since there was a real risk or possibility that his conduct by omission might cause her death during or after the delivery of the baby.

Momberume hid the news of Machaya's death and colluded with relatives thereby burying the deceased minor without authorities' knowledge.

To conceal the offence, the accused colluded with his relatives by purporting the person who had died was Memory Machaya born on 02 January 1999.

The accused's in-laws made an audacious move to tender an identity card bearing the name of Memory Machaya as that of the deceased.

However, investigations later revealed the person who was married to the accused was Anna and not Memory as purported.

They said Memory is alive and staying in Mhondoro and is married to Lameck Makonye.

The death of Memory caused public outcry with many opinion leaders calling for justice to be dispensed.