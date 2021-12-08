Rwanda: RBC Boss Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana Suspended

The Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, announced the suspension of the Director-General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana.

According to a statement posted on the Premier's official Twitter account, Dr. Nsanzimana is under investigation "over matters of accountability."

Nsanzimana was appointed head of RBC at the end of July 2019, eight months before the first case of coronavirus was reported in Rwanda.

He replaced Dr. Jeannine Condo.

He has been a key figure in Rwanda's efforts to control the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Itangazo riturutse mu Biro bya Minisitiri w'Intebe | Communiqué from the Office of the Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/Gbi7umbgYi

-- Office of the PM | Rwanda (@PrimatureRwanda) December 7, 2021

Prior to his appointment, Nsanzimana served as the Director of National HIV Program for Rwanda and Division Manager for HIV/AIDS and Viral Hepatitis at the Institute of HIV Disease Prevention and Control, Rwanda Biomedical Centre.

A medical doctor by profession, he had been working in this division since 2008.