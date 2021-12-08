Tunisia: Ministry of Agriculture and STEG Receive Two European Grants of 78 MD

Tunis/Tunisia — Two donation agreements totalling TND 78 million were signed Tuesday between the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries on the one hand and between the European Union and STEG on the other hand.

The first grant, signed by the Director General of the EBRD for the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean Heike Harmgart, and the Minister of Agriculture, Mahmoud Elyes Hamza, is valued at 3.6 million euros (TND 12 million) from about a total of 4.4 million euros dedicated to the project to upgrade deep wells in southern Tunisia funded by the EBRD, through a credit of 49 million euros (TND 160 million).

The second 20-million-euro (TND 66 million) grant agreement is funded by the EU and will be dedicated to the financial reform program of STEG, to which the EBRD has allocated a credit 300 million euros (TND 990 million), which agreement was signed in July 2021.