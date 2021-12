Tunis/Tunisia — The presidential decree declaring December 17 a public holiday instead of January 14 was published in the Official Gazette of the Tunisian Republic (JORT) on Monday.

In a statement last Thursday, the Presidency of the Republic announced that President Kais Saied has decided to make December 17 a holiday instead of January 14 to celebrate the Revolution anniversary.

A presidential decree was issued to amend the decree governing holidays in Tunisia.