Egypt Edge the Tightest Race

· Jordan beat Palestine to set up Egypt quarter-final

· Algeria will face Morocco after losing out on top spot on Fair Play points

· Moroccans maintain their march with a third straight win

Jordan became the eighth and final team through to the FIFA Arab Cup 2021™ quarter-finals after a concluding round of group matches in which Morocco reaffirmed their title credentials and two heavyweights slugged it out for top spot.

Egypt ultimately earned the right to take on the Jordanians after ending level with Algeria on every metric except Fair Play points, with a couple of stoppage time yellow and red cards tipping the balance ever so slightly in the Pharaohs' favour.

Les Fennecs, for their part, will face a Moroccan side that will be rested and full of confidence after achieving a third straight win and clean sheet with, essentially, their reserves. Lebanon, meanwhile, signed off on a high with victory over Sudan, while the hopes of both Saudi Arabia and Palestine were officially ended.

FIFA.com takes a look at how the curtain came down on a dramatic and incident-packed group phase.

Results

Group C

Morocco 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Group D

Lebanon 1-0 Sudan

Algeria 1-1 Egypt

The moments

Morocco's talent in reserve

Hussein Ammouta made no fewer than nine changes to his Morocco team for today's meeting with Saudi Arabia and his second string still strolled to a thoroughly deserved victory. It was yet another impressive show of strength from an Atlas Lions squad that has ended the group stage with nine points, nine goals and three clean sheets. These statistics reflect the reality of a section in which Ammouta's impressive side have simply proved a class apart, and leave them as the only side left in the tournament still to concede. Tougher challenges lie ahead but, on current form, the Moroccans look to be the team to beat.

Late cards cost Les Verts

For 40 minutes of this match, it looked like Algeria were heading for victory over their fierce foes and going through as group winners. Then for another 40, it seemed like we might be facing the unthinkable outcome of lot-drawing to determine who finished on top. But with the game well into stoppage time and these North African giants level on points, goal difference, goals scored and fair play points, El Arabi Soudani picked up a costly yellow card that tipped that final metric in the Pharaohs' favour. The dismissal of Yacine Titraoui four minutes later made sure of an outcome that few could have envisaged before this tournament kicked off.

Cedars celebrate as red mist descends

Red cards have been a feature of this tournament, and even Lebanon-Sudan - billed as a near-friendly with both sides already eliminated - did not adhere to the expected script. Both sides ended with ten men, in fact, with Ahmed Ibrahim receiving his marching orders just 12 minutes after Rabih Ataya had been sent off for Lebanon. The Cedars kept their cool late on, though, to hold on for a first-ever win at this tournament and return home with morale well and truly boosted.

FIFA.com