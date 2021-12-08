Zimbabwe: Men's Health Talk

MEN have been encouraged to take health issues seriously and go for regular check-ups as most of them are succumbing to different diseases such as cancer, diabetes, mental health and many more.

The Cancer Care Network Trust of Zimbabwe in conjunction with Talk Cancer Zim recently organised the November Men's Conference running under the theme "Men's Health Talk" which was held at Utano Cafe and Restaurant in Harare.

Founder of Cancer Care Network Trust, Dr Nomsa Tsikai, said men do not open up on issues of their health hence they have taken an initiative to invite them to a men's forum where they are free to open up on health issues.

"It is very critical to advocate for behavioural change in men as most men are not free to discuss health matters which include mental health, cancer, diabetes and hypertension openly.

"Some of these diseases are associated or linked to an individual's lifestyle such as alcohol drinking, cigarette smoking, obesity, poor diet and not exercising regularly which are all factors within their control.

"We advocate for men to make informed decisions regarding their lifestyle choices and also treatment of these diseases such as who to consult, where to go and how best to manage these diseases," she said.

Michelle Madzudzo, the founder of Talk Cancer Zim also stressed the importance of the Men's conference and said, "Basically as men you have to debunk the myths and misconceptions about these diseases and remove needless fears and worries which hinder good health seeking behaviours and traits."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines NCDs Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Topics that were discussed included, "Infertility and Erectile Dysfunction, Men's Reproductive Health" which was presented by Mr C Samkange (Urologist).

Dr F Mazhandu (Psychiatrist), also presented on Mental Health Discussion: Before and During the Covid Era.

Some of the partners who graced this event included the likes of Flatbridge Medical Sales, PCD Pharmaceutical Company, Tonnivest Investment and See Clear Eye Institute, who all promised to support the fight against cancer in men.

The 'Men's Health Talk' will be an annual event and the Dr Nomsa Tsikai has plans to decentralize the discussion so that they can reach men in other provinces.

"Going forward our aim is to reach men in the different provinces of Zimbabwe, so we will be moving around the country talking to men and educating them on health matters," she said.

Pedigree Events Management was the event organiser, spearheaded by Paidamoyo Mafunda, who made the event a memorable one to all men that attended the November Men Conference.