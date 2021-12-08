Ghana: Court Adjourns Case Against Medikal to Jan 25

The Accra Circuit Court yesterday adjourned to January 25, 2022, the case, in which Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal is standing trial for allegedly brandishing a gun.

The rapper pleaded not guilty to displaying arms and ammunition when he first appeared in court in October 2021.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey told the court that he had filed all processes and documents before the court.

Counsel for the accused, Pobie Benson did not opposed to the request for adjournment.

The court, presided over by Justice Emmanuel Marvin Essandoh, a Justice of the High Court sitting with an additional responsibility as a circuit court judge subsequently adjourned the case.

The facts according to Chief Inspector Terkpetey were that, in September this year, the accused, a popular musician whilst in his car and without any reasonable excuse displayed a rugger 9mm pistol and posted the video on his Snapchat social media platform.

According to him, the video of the weapon the accused displayed on Snapchat went viral and "Adomonline" published same.

He said, on October 21, the police arrested the accused and handed him to the regional criminal investigations department for investigation.

The policeman said the accused admitted the offence in his investigation caution statement before he was charged and arraigned.