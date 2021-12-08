Ghana: Police Nab 2 Suspected Armed Robbers At East Legon Hills

8 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Two robbers, Samuel Agyei and SumailaMahama, were arrested on Sunday dawn on suspicion of involvement in robbery.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) KwesiOfori, Director-General of Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service, the two suspects were arrested following a distress call received by a Police Patrol Team that some unknown men had invaded a neighbourhood at CPL Estate, East Legon Hills.

Contained in a statement, he said the Police rushed to the scene and with support from some of the residents, managed to arrest the two.

The statement said on the spot search conducted on the men led to the retrieval of a 75-inch curved television set, an iPhone 12 pro max, one Techno smartphone and a revolver pistol with four rounds of ammunition.

It said the team also found a KIA Morning saloon car, which the suspects had allegedly parked at the roadside to convey the booty.

The statement said the two suspects were currently in Police custody and would be put before court in due course.

It praised the police-public partnership that helped to get the two suspects arrested.

The statement assured the public of the readiness of the police to combat crimes in all forms for the safety of all Ghanaians.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X