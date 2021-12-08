Ghana: Police Nab 2 Suspected Armed Robbers At East Legon Hills

Two robbers, Samuel Agyei and SumailaMahama, were arrested on Sunday dawn on suspicion of involvement in robbery.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) KwesiOfori, Director-General of Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service, the two suspects were arrested following a distress call received by a Police Patrol Team that some unknown men had invaded a neighbourhood at CPL Estate, East Legon Hills.

Contained in a statement, he said the Police rushed to the scene and with support from some of the residents, managed to arrest the two.

The statement said on the spot search conducted on the men led to the retrieval of a 75-inch curved television set, an iPhone 12 pro max, one Techno smartphone and a revolver pistol with four rounds of ammunition.

It said the team also found a KIA Morning saloon car, which the suspects had allegedly parked at the roadside to convey the booty.

The statement said the two suspects were currently in Police custody and would be put before court in due course.

It praised the police-public partnership that helped to get the two suspects arrested.

The statement assured the public of the readiness of the police to combat crimes in all forms for the safety of all Ghanaians.