Ghana: Police Launch Manhunt for Shatta Wale's Sister

The police are on a manhunt for the sister of Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale.

The musician and three others were first arraigned in November and charged with alleged publication of false information and abetment of crime.

Nii Armah's sister was said to be the person who reported to the East Legon Police that her brother was shot by unknown gunmen.

Appearing before Justice Emmanuel Essandoh, a high court judge sitting with additional responsibility as a circuit court judge, the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey told the court that, one more person is being pursued.

He appealed to the judge to urge on counsel for the accused persons to produce the said suspect to help the police.

Following the appeal made by the prosecutor, Mr Jerry Avenorgbo, counsel for the accused requested for in camera hearing which was agreed.

When the case was recalled a few moments later, counsel for the accused asked the court to adjourn the case to the last weekend of January.

According to him, his client had a lot of engagements for the upcoming Christmas.

Justice Essandoh acceded Mr Avernogbo's request and adjourned the case to January 2021.

Shatta Wale who is on a self-recognisance bail of GH₵100, 000 was present in court.

Shatta Wale is facing one charge of publication of false news that caused fear and panic in the public domain.

His alleged accomplices, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Shatta's personal assistance, Eric Vanetor, a graphic designer and Iddrisu Yussif, a beautician were charged for abetment of criminal of publication of false news.

They had all pleaded not guilty and were admitted to GH₵100, 000 each with sureties whom should be a public servant.