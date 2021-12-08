Ghana Implementing Strategic Programmes to Combat Climate Change - Lands Minister

The Ghana government is implementing two major interventions to urgently respond to the effects of climate change.

They are the Ghana Cocoa Forest REDD+ Programme (GCFRP) in cocoa forest landscape, mainly in the southern part of the country and The Ghana Shea Landscape Emission Reduction Programme in the Northern Savannah zones of Ghana.

Ghana's Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, stated this at the opening of the 12th Bosphorus Summit in Istanbul, Turkey, on Monday.

The programmes, the Minister said, would enhance the ecosystem whiles improving livelihood opportunities for farmers, women groups and Forest users in general.

Mr Jinapor said in line with the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the country on June 11th 2021, successful planted 7 million seedlings nationwide under the flagship of the Green Ghana initiative.

According to him, a robust Afforestation Programme which seeks to restore degraded landscapes across all ecological zones and inculcate the culture of tree planting among the Ghanaian Youth would be rolled out soon as part of government's Master Plan on landscape restoration.

The Minister also called on various countries, institutions and the private sector actors to partner Ghana and to exchange the rich experience and best practices in landscape restoration among others.

Mr Jinapor further urged participants at the Summit and the International Community to deliberate on the effects of Climate Change on the ecosystem which links forest and sustainable Livelihoods.

He said, "Let us invest in technology and science that prevents impact of climate change on the livelihoods of the people we lead".

The Minister was of the view that "We can only achieve our aim if global climate actions are real and verifiable and this we must do by embracing real and verifiable emission reduction initiatives".

On his part, the Chairman of the International Cooperation Platform (ICP), Mr Rona Yircali, said the time had come for the international community to reaffirm their commitment towards the enhancement of the environment.

He expressed the hope that discussions at the Summit, including Climate Change and the importance of Agriculture, would help to make the world a better place.

The 12th Bosphorus Summit hosted by Turkey's Commercial Capital, Istanbul, featured the participation of Ministers of State, Diplomats, experts and Academics from Ghana, Angola, Jordan, Turkey, Kosovan, Palestine, Denmark, Belgium, UK, USA , Norway, Azerbaijan and many other countries worldwide.

Other discussions centred on cyber security, artificial intelligence, conflict resolution, transport and industrialisation.