Nigeria: LMC Confirms Dec 17 Kick-Off Date for 2022 NPFL Season

The General Assembly of the League Management Company LMC and NPFL Club Owners have okayed December 17, 2021 as the kick off date for the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The confirmation was part of the resolutions at the end of the General Assembly meeting which was held yesterday at the corporate headquarters of the LMC in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the Executive Secretary of the NPFL Club Owners Association, Chief Alloy Chukwuemeka, said the new season would start and end early enough in order to align the league with the international football calendar.

He also said Nigerian football followers should expect a new brand of NPFL season with lots of innovation and robust competition amongst the participating clubs.

Chukwuemeka added that the General Assembly endorsed the appointment of Prince Davidson Owumi of Rangers International FC of Enugu as the new CEO of the League Management Company LMC.