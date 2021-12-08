Nigeria: LMC Confirms Dec 17 Kick-Off Date for 2022 NPFL Season

8 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The General Assembly of the League Management Company LMC and NPFL Club Owners have okayed December 17, 2021 as the kick off date for the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The confirmation was part of the resolutions at the end of the General Assembly meeting which was held yesterday at the corporate headquarters of the LMC in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the Executive Secretary of the NPFL Club Owners Association, Chief Alloy Chukwuemeka, said the new season would start and end early enough in order to align the league with the international football calendar.

He also said Nigerian football followers should expect a new brand of NPFL season with lots of innovation and robust competition amongst the participating clubs.

Chukwuemeka added that the General Assembly endorsed the appointment of Prince Davidson Owumi of Rangers International FC of Enugu as the new CEO of the League Management Company LMC.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X