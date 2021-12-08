Nigeria: Senate Passes Bills for Establishment of NSC, Sports University

Abuja — The Senate has passed two bills seeking to establish the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Federal University of Sports, Nkalagu in Ebonyi State.

The passage of both bills during Tuesday plenary was sequel to the consideration of two separate reports by the Committee on Sports and Youth Development.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Obinna Ogba, in his presentation, said the National Sports Commission when established, would be charged with the responsibility of administering, encouraging and developing sports and games throughout Nigeria.

He added that stakeholders at the public hearing, lauded the legislative intent of the bill, noting that the Commission would impact greatly on Nigeria's youths who aspire to become successful sportsmen and women.

Ogba explained that at a time Nigeria was making efforts to diversify its sources of revenue, the establishment of the sports commission has the potentials to help the diversification process for optimum benefit of revenue generation.

In another presentation, the ranking Senator said the Federal University of Sports, Nkalagu, when established, would develop and offer academic and professional programmes leading to the award of first degrees, post-graduate research and higher degrees with emphasis on planning, adaptive, technical, maintenance, developmental and productive skills in the engineering, scientific, and allied professional disciplines relating to Sports resources.