Liberia: Arcelormittal MDA Gains More Support

The Partnership for Sustainable Development (PaSD) has joined the push for the speedy rectification of the US$800 Million ArcelorMittal Mineral Development Agreement.

PaSD, formerly Citizens United to Promote Peace and Democracy in Liberia (CUPPADL) made the call Tuesday at a press conferences in Paynesville stressing that it is deeply concerned about the "unhealthy" debates surrounding the deal.

The group made particular reference to what it said are "inciteful actions and inflammatory statements from some senior citizens and Legislators who as leaders are expected to calm the storm when zealous citizen", irrespective of how to justify their claims, turn up to call for the outright rejection of investment to Liberia at this critical time of high employment and economic downturn in our Country.

Thomas Sirleaf Jr, the communication and advocacy manager of the civil society group said after thorough background investigation of the merits and demerits of the extended MDA, "we have been reliably informed that threatening statements and protest actions on the AML propose MDA extension are being hugely influenced by purportedly external business manipulated interventions based on ulterior or self-seeking motives aimed at benefitting a few against the supreme interest of the vast majority of the Country"

Sirleaf asked the legislature to rectify the agreement, saying the deal when passed by the legislature will ensure additional jobs and place Liberian on the global scene in terms of the quality of iron ore.

This is the third group to call for the rectification of the Mittal Steel agreement since the bill was sent to the legislature by President George Weah.

It can be recalled, on Saturday, a group of citizens in Grand Bassa County, assembled at the Buchanan City Hall to petition a team of senators who had gone on a fact-finding mission at AML facilities in Buchanan.

On Monday, the Civil Society Group-"Coalition of Youths & Students for Better Liberia" (COYSBL) expressed support for the US$800million ArcelorMittal Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) Amendment between the Government of Liberia and the company.

PaSD in its Tuesday statement said even though, Liberians have genuine claims on ArcelorMittal's operation, those claims cannot be adequately addressed by fighting opportunity for the entire country. That is counterproductive to the survival of the present and future generation of our country, and I appeal to your conscience to stop this.

ArcelorMittal, the First Major Investor in post-war Liberia and the world's leading steel and mining company presence in Liberia sends the CSO group said is a strong statement of investment confidence and that Liberia is ready for business, arguing further that this is why the company decided to invest a billion-dollar in "our struggling economy, the company action in our view, sends a strong message to the global investment community that Liberia is a safe haven and preferred investor destination".

"Our desk review of related literature found out that, hiring by AML and its contractors began in 2007. By 2008, some 3,000 local people were already employed both directly and indirectly through construction projects, records reveal. According to documentary evidence, the 2008 employment number surged in 2013 largely due to a Phase 2 construction work. This construction work is said to have been responsible for an increase in local jobs on the concession up to 5000 before Ebola struck".

In Health care and education, the Partnership for Sustainable Development its desk review of related documents clearly show that AML in keeping with article X section 1 and article XI section 1, 2 & 3 provided healthcare and educational services including the rehabilitation and reopening of two hospitals and schools respectively in Yekepa and Buchanan to provide medical care and educational services to both employees and local residents rather than just employees, their spouses, dependents, children and government officials assigned in the concession operational areas as required by the MDA. Meanwhile, documents in the possession of PaSD reveal additionally that AML in keeping with the article XI section 1 b, reimbursed parents in Buchanan for their children's school tuition.

Said Sirleaf: "We found out that, when ArcelorMittal entered Liberia in 2005, the country had no electricity especially in the operations areas other than private generators. Together with the then Ministry of Lands, Mines, and Energy, WorldBank and ECOWAS, AML participated in a national effort towards connecting the country with the WAPP line in Cote D'Ivoire for the provision of electricity. This project is depending on AML heavily, being a large off-taker of electricity and accordingly the line has been routed via Yekepa and Buchanan".

The CSO group warned that rejection of the deal must never be an option of both the government and people of Liberia, urging concerned to put forth their grievances on the table for resolution rather than attempting to deny the youth of Liberia 3,000 new jobs; and the entire country over US$80 million annually.

"We believe if there are ambiguities in the rail, port, education, health, and other clauses, policymakers, leaders, senior and ordinary citizens of the concession areas and the country must concentrate on improving on those clauses in the propose new MDA rather than using same to spell negative propaganda about the company thereby causing the country's investment image to be ruined" the group concluded.