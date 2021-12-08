Liberia: Dillon - I Regret Supporting Musa Bility

Opposition Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon says he regrets why he didn't make any move to prevent Musa Bility from leading the Liberty Party (LP) as chair.

Appearing on local broadcaster OK FM Tuesday, 7 December 2021, Mr. Dillon, who stood as an influential LP stalwart in backing Bility's quest for the chairmanship, said Bility's motives and goals [are] to destabilize the opposition bloc Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) so that the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) can get a second chance.

"Today, I Darius Dillon regret why I did not make any move to prevent Musa Bility from leading Liberty Party. I thought it was unfair to Musa and anybody in Musa's situation to deprive him the right to grow in the party, but he has justified everything the public said about him," said Mr. Dillon.

"Musa is a criminal, I can prove it. Musa altered the constitution of Liberty Party to get us to where we are today," Mr. Dillon further alleged.

Dillon's host at OK FM had made some efforts to get him to react to reports surrounding LP's decision to suspend him and the party's political leader, Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karnga - Lawrence over claims of administrative reasons/failure to pay dues.

But Mr. Dillon took up sufficient time attacking LP chair Mr. Bility, accusing the latter of being a criminal.

"You know, let me be clear, the people say Dillon quick to apologize. You know, and I am not going to shy away [from that]," said Mr. Dillon.

Mr. Dillon claimed that there are documents showing that Mr. Bility allegedly confessed to altering the Liberty Party's constitution, saying when you do that, it's criminal.

According to Dillon, if you look at the constitution that was submitted before the National Elections Commission (NEC), Bility altered the constitution to shift authority that was not granted to them

Mr. Dillon argued that Chairman Bility loves money and he gets it anyway so he thinks due is only money. Mr. Dillon pondered if a partisan who leaves their home daily and goes to the party headquarters would be considered a non - due paying partisan on account of not simply paying cash as due.

"Musa is under duress. Musa is working for CDC. Musa's motives and goals [are] to destabilize CPP so that CDC can get a second chance," Mr. Dillon alleged.

He argued that nobody who wants the growth of an institution will in their normal self and love for their institution, go to bed knowing that since taking over the entity that was peaceful, it is no longer peaceful.