Liberia: Senate to Probe Illegal Mining in Bomi, Gbarpolu Counties

Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe, Jr. has written the plenary of the Liberian Senate to intervene in alleged illegal mining activities in his county. In a communication to plenary Tuesday, December 7, Sen. Snowe notes that those mining in Bomi County are there without a license.

According to him, they are digging under the homes of residents, all in the name of mining thus leading to some of the homes collapsing, but did not give example.

Senator Snowe explains that at times some of the illegal miners give inhabitants US$100 to relocate elsewhere just to dig under their homes, adding that they are stealing the country's resources.

He calls on the Senate to send a team to the county to investigate the illegal mining going on there, mainly in Mano Camp Two.

In a motion, Grand Kru County Senator Numene Bartekwa, Sr. suggests that the Senate committee on mines, energy, and natural resources along with the Bomi Legislative Caucus should visit the county for fact-finding in order to report to plenary within two weeks.

Gbarpolu County Senator Daniel Nathaan, Sr. says has written a similar letter to the plenary, complaining that Ghanaians are in Liberian waters, carrying on illegal mining.

According to him, since he wrote the plenary, his letter was ceased by the President Pro-Tempore Albert T. Chie and since then has not come back on the floor for discussion, adding that he wants Gbarpolu to form part of the visitation.

Therefore, the Presiding officer and chair on the Senate Executive Committee Saah H. Joseph says the team should also include Gbarpolu as they get on their tour to Bomi and report to the plenary in two weeks.

Meanwhile, Sinoe County Senator J. Milton Teahjay raised the same concern that he has written numerous letters on illegal mining in Sinoe County but the plenary hasn't acted upon it yet.

In this light, Sen. Joseph recalls that it is true that Sen. Teahjay has written numerous letters on the same issue. He however said when the team is done with the two counties, they will set a time to look into the case of Sinoe.