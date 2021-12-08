Liberia: Aggrieved CDCians Gives Weah Ultimatum

Nimba County — Several aggrieved partisans of President George Manneh Weah's Congress for Democratic Change party, now the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change in Nimba County have expressed disappointment in the President's administration, giving him a 14-day ultimatum to respond to their concerns.

Among others, the aggrieved CDCians complained of lack of job opportunities, loans, or grants for youth empowerment. They also point to lack of recruitment, scholarships, and regular meeting in the county ahead of the presidential and general elections in 2023.

Addressing reporters in Ganta, Nimba County, the Acting Chairman for the aggrieved CDC partisans, Melvin Bundeh said, they as CDCians from all nine administrative districts of Nimba have been downplayed or abandoned by executives of the CDC, including both the county leadership and the national leadership.

Melvin also laments that CDCians in Nimba have not benefited from skills training and employment opportunities since the party won the 2017 election except officials from the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction party of Senator Prince Johnson Yormie. Senator Johnson is a kingmaker and staunch supporter of President Weah. He is currently leading a campaign for Mr.Weah's second-term bid in Nimba.

The aggrieved CDCians however didn't say what their next course will be if President Weah fails to address their concerns after the 14-day ultimatum.

But a new variable has emerged on the Nimba political landscape with last weekend's acceptance of a petition by a prominent son of the votes-rich county, Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe to be on the presidential ballot come 2023.

He promises that if elected President, his leadership will be corruption-free with females constituting 50 percent of his government while lamenting that corruption has taken center stage in the Weah administration.

Cllr. Gongloe continues that under his administration, no official will be involved in corruption, urging Liberians to follow up on his past records in both the public and private sectors to see if there was any corruption reported.

He could offer an alternative to aggrieved partisans of the ruling CDC in the county.