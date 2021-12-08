Liberia: Liberty Party - Musa Bility Flexes Muscle

Suspends Nyonblee, Dillon Zargo, others

Liberty Party:-At least 16 party officials of the Liberty Party (LP), including Political Leader Senator Nyonblee Karngar Lawrence, Senators Darius Dillon, and Steve Zargo have been suspended from the party for defaulting on their dues payment.

The rest include Representatives Johnathan Kaipay, Hans Barchue, Mr. Prince Toles, vice chair for Mobilization, Mr. Augustine Fredericks, vice chair for Inter-Party & NEC Affairs, Mrs. Edith Gongloe-Weh, Eminent Partisan, Debar Allen, NAC Chair/ NAC Representative to NEC, Mr. Jacob Smith, NAC member and Mr. Nathaniel Barnes, NAC Member among other senior county officials of the party.

In a letter dated December 6, 2021, signed by Mr. Bility, the party's National Chairman, and addressed to Sen. Karnga-Lawrence, the LP noted that its political leader and other senior members were not in good standing with the party as it relates to their dues obligations and payments as defined by Article IX of the LP Constitution.

LPs Article IX states: "Persons accepted as members of the party shall pay a monthly fee as may from time to time beset by the NEC... Members in good standing are members whose ... membership dues are fully current and up to date... Members who are not in good standing shall not be allowed to hold any office within the party, and if such member holds a position in the party, elected or appointed, he/she shall be suspended from the office by NEC, until he/she shall have resumed the status of a member in good standing. If after three (3) months, such member is still delinquent, he/she shall be permanently removed from the office and may also be expelled from office."

According to the Letter, the National Executive Committee (NEC), met on November 20th, 2021 in Ganta, Nima County, where it deliberated on the National Treasurer' report and approved evoking Article IX for officials not in good standing by sending them a reminder letter about the status of their financial obligations.

"On November 22, 2021, a letter was sent to you indicating the balance owed on your account as United States $1,500 per month. This represents a total of United States $18, 000.00 for the period January to December 2021." The letter went on.

On December 1, 2021, the party approved the suspension of officials not in good standing. However, an exception was given to the pending second reminder letter which she failed to honor hence her suspension along with the others.

The LP has written the chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Amb. Joseph N. Boakai giving notice about the suspension of Sen. Karnga-Lawrence the 15 others.

Although there has not been any official response from the suspended LP officials, appearing on a local FM station on Tuesday, December 7, Dillon expressed his regret for not preventing Musa Bility from leading the LP as chair.

"Today, I Darius Dillon regret why I did not make any move to prevent Musa Bility from leading Liberty Party. I thought it was unfair to Musa and anybody in Musa's situation to deprive him the right to grow in the party, but he has justified everything the public said about him," said Mr. Dillon.