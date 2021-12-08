Liberia: Weah Vows to Support People With Disabilities

President George Weah has pledged to improve the conditions of people with disabilities in Liberia so they can live and access healthcare services, education, and employment opportunity.

He said where the issue of accessible healthcare services, education, and employment opportunities are lacking, his administration will take the necessary corrective step to restore the basic rights of all, especially people with disabilities.

He said these steps will be facilitated through the work of organizations working in the sector, including the national commission on disability which is headed by vice president Jewel Howard Taylor, in her capacity as chairperson.

Speaking over the weekend at the national disability summit in observance of the international day of persons with disabilities, held at the ministerial complex on Tubman Boulevard, President Weah indicated that early February this year during the agriculture fair, he awarded Mr. Konah Kemah, a physically-challenge person, for being the best cassava producer.

He said Liberia has witnessed a significant increase in the number of people with disabilities since the end of the civil war, with many laboring at the lower end of the economic ladders, which President Weah said cannot be allowed to continue.

Continuing that some people who are called disabled today were once in good condition, before the civil war, therefore, it is not their fault that they are faced with such condition, so the government has the responsibility to work through development partners in ensuring their desire to exist and participate in society can be fostered.

President Weah said there is no reason why people are called disabled, adding "We are human beings and we should be viewed as human beings when you speak of disability."

The President continued that he sees himself equally as one of the disabled, because during his time on the soccer pitch he broke his leg, hand, and back more than once.

Mr. Weah said he could've stopped playing football at that particular moment if only he did not have a good doctor.

"People could've viewed me as a disabled person. It is the only condition that got some of you the way you are today." He noted.

President Weah disclosed that under his administration the budget for the disabled community has increased from 75,000 to half a million dollars.

To construct a three-storey building for both people in wheelchairs or to post a job advertisement that does not encourage persons with disabilities to apply is a failure to recognize the principle or the philosophy of being equal but differently-abled or capable, President weah noted, adding. "What our compatriots need is not our pity but the circumstances." https://thenewdawnliberia.com/people-with-disabilities-craves-attention/