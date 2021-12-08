Somalia: Traditional Elders Call for End to Stand-Off in Bosaso

8 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Traditional elders in the semi-autonomous state of Puntland have called on the leaders to end the stand-off between Puntland State government troops and Puntland Security Forces.

The traditional elders issued a four-point resolution which they said was a solution to the conflict series of meetings.

The elders called on the former Puntland Security Forces (PSF) director, Mohamud Osman Abdullahi "Diyaano" to accept dismissal and to swiftly hand over the command.

They also called on the Puntland government to pay the Puntland security forces who did not receive salaries for 13 months.

Puntland president Said Abdullahi Deni last week dismissed the Puntland Security Forces (PSF) director Mahamud Osman but he declined to leave office sparking a rift within the forces.

The PSF forces, which consists of more than 3,000 troops and is designed to counter the threat posed by ISIS and Al-Shabaab, left their positions in mountains and set up camps in Bosaso in reaction to Deni's decree.

Since then, the situation in Bosaso has grown even tenser as Said Deni has deployed a large number of troops to Bosaso.

