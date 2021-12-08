Somalia: PM Roble and UAE Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Relations

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has held with UAE with the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed Ahmed Al'uthman, PM's office said in a statement.

The high-level meeting comes years after the UAE severed ties with Somalia following a political wrangle over Mogadishu's refusal to join Gulf Arab nations in their blockade on Qatar, a key ally and staunch supporter of the Somali government led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

"During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to develop them and the UAE's contribution to helping those affected by the drought that hits large parts of the country," the office of the prime minister said.

According to the prime minister's office, they discussed with the UAE government how to contribute to the relief efforts for the Somali people affected by the ongoing drought across the country.

Roble's office did not provide further details on the meeting. The UAE embassy in Mogadishu has not yet commented on the meeting.

In May 2018 Somalia and the UAE severed diplomatic relations after Somali authorities seized nearly $10 million USD in "mystery cash" from a Royal Jet airliner arriving from Abu Dhabi.

The move by the Somali government also ended the UAE's role in the military affairs of Somalia.

Since then the UAE has developed ties with the Somali autonomous regions of Puntland and Somaliland, as well as providing support to opposition politicians in Mogadishu.