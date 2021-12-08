Nigeria: Covid-19 - Vaccination Card Compulsory for Attending Social Gathering - Sanwo-Olu

8 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

According to him, in unvaccinated people, a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) within 72 hours will be an exemption.

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says that the presentation of the COVID-19 vaccination card is now compulsory for attendees of social gatherings in the state.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said this on Tuesday on the update of the management of Coronavirus in the state.

He said that as a measure of curbing the spread of the disease, every attendee of a social gathering MUST present their vaccination cards or digital bar code page showing at least first dose but preferably double dose full vaccination.

According to him, in unvaccinated people, a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) within 72 hours will be an exemption.

"All social events must be duly registered to obtain Event Safety Clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission website: www.lasgsafetyreg.com prior to holding; and the guidelines set out below must be strictly adhered to.

"Where possible, events should be held outdoors and occupancy limit at any event must not exceed 60 per cent of the maximum design capacity of the event centre.

"Everybody, irrespective of vaccination status, MUST be subject to Rapid Diagnostic test (Antigen) to be conducted at the event venue or within 24hrs prior to the event at designated laboratories. (Request for rapid tests at the venue requires an application through the Safety Commission)," he said.

The governor said that since the persons under 18 years of age were unvaccinated, their temperature should be checked and persons with high temperatures (above 37.5) would be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team on ground.

He said that all guests and service providers at the event must wear a nose mask or face shield before entry and must endeavour to wash their hands before entering the venue or use hand sanitisers after which temperature checks should be carried out.

"Despite the huge financial obligation and constraints associated with managing this pandemic, our administration will continue to do everything within its power to ensure the preservation of the lives and livelihood of residents of Lagos State.

"I implore all residents of Lagos to comply with all guidelines and join hands with the government in the management of this pandemic," the Incident Commander said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X