South Sudan: Strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training in South Sudan

On 6 December 2021, the Embassy of Sweden and the UNESCO Office in Juba, signed an agreement to implement a four-year project "Strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in South Sudan" amounting to 100 Million Swedish krona (about 11.9 million USD).

This project is in line with the strategy for Sweden's development cooperation with South Sudan 2018-2022, which fosters the humanitarian-development-peace nexus in the country. It will, among other things, support government's efforts in strengthening TVET governance mechanisms, updating curricula, training instructors and engaging the private sector, including employers/workers and civil society organizations to help create more effective TVET systems.

The project will directly be reaching out to vulnerable girls and women, youth from poorer families, underprivileged groups and at risk of joining violent activities through livelihood and life skills, and environment friendly vocational training and entrepreneurial skill support. Further, the program will strengthen the capacity to prevent and adapt to the impact of climate change. It will also contribute to peace building, community ownership, accountability and resilience building, prevention and care of reproductive and sexual health through integrated Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) and peace education component in TVET.

The project will contribute to national and global efforts for the implementation of the Education 2030 Agenda, the African Union 2063 Agenda, the Continental Education Strategy for Africa 2016-2025, Strategy for Sweden's development cooperation with South Sudan 2018-2022, and the UNESCO TVET Strategy 2016-2021. This project specifically contributes to SDG 4, 5, 8, 13 and 16.

The project will be implemented in close collaboration with the Ministry of General Education and Instruction (MOGEI) and in collaboration with relevant ministries, UN agencies, development partners and civil society organizations.

