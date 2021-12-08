Zimbabwe: Road Infrastructure Key to Economic Evolution - Madiro

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

CONSTRUCTION and rehabilitation of roads across the country are aimed at improving the economic activities of rural folks currently underprivileged by poor roads.

Speaking yesterday during the tour of Alaska-Copper Queen road in Makonde currently under upgrade, Transport and Infrastructure Development Deputy Minister Mike Madiro said the Second Republic was prioritising road developments to promote economic development.

Deputy Minister Madiro was accompanied by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister, Kindness Paradza and District Development Fund (DDF) permanent secretary, Christopher Shumba.

"The late former president, Cde Robert Mugabe helped emancipate us politically from the white minority regime, the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa is ensuring that there is economic independence.

"To ensure that the rural folks are not left out, there is massive road rehabilitation and upgrade drives currently taking place as a way of improving the movement of farming inputs and produce," he said.

Deputy Minister Paradza said farmers and ordinary people were being charged at least US$7 for a 24-kilometre distance, owing to the bad state of the roads.

A contractor is working on the key strategic road that also shortens the distance from Harare to Gokwe North district centre, Nembudziya, by over 100 kilometres.

At least 20 kilometres have been worked on out of the 65 kilometres while tarring of the same stretch is expected to be met by February next year.