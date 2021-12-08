Angola Exceeds Oil Revenues Forecast in State Budget

7 December 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan state has collected 4.9 trillion kwanzas in oil revenues up to October of this year, exceeding the figures previously projected in the 2021 State Budget.

This financial instrument, at an average price of US$39 per barrel, with the OGE/2021, predicted oil revenues of some 4.06 trillion kwanzas.

Consolidated figures from the Special Taxation Directorate (DTE) of the General Tax Administration (Ministry of Finance) point to accumulated figures of around 4.9 trillion kwanzas.

The Directorate said that the amount received in that period was the result of exports, over the last 10 months, of 347.2 million barrels at an average price of US$64.04.

Observing the figures so far, over 800 billion kwanzas is considered to be a surplus until October of this year.

The rise in crude oil prices on the international market, now around US$80, continues to have a positive influence on the country's accounts, since oil is its main export product.

During the last 10 months, the month of October registered the "peak" in terms of oil revenues, recording the value of 744, 8 billion kwanzas with the export of 35, 8 million barrels at a price of USD 74.01.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X