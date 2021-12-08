Malawi/Zambia: Zambia Beat Malawi Under-17 National Football 3-1

8 December 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

The loss confined the Deklerk Msakakuona charges to two losses and draw without a win.

After managing to contain them, Malawi succumbed to pressure as Joseph Sabobo Banada drew first blood from a tight angle in the 50th minute.

Zambia cushioned the lead in the 58th minute from a Mathews Banda long-ranger and powerful free-kick that curled the human wall to beat Malawi's goalkeeper.

However, Malawi came back into the game after Blessings Kanowa pulled one in the 68th minute to open the game.

However, Malawi conceded a late in the 87th minute through Sabobo Banda's second goal.

The loss made Malawi's attempt to break a 20-year losing jinx to neighbouring Zambia futile.

Malawi last beat Zambia 5-4 at the Under-17 level on post-match penalties 20 years ago when they host the team and went on to win their title.

Malawi lost 3-2 to Zambia in the 2019 edition in which they were embarrassed to bow out of the tournament in group stages as hosts.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X