Malawi/Zambia: Zambia Beat Malawi Under-17 National Football 3-1

The loss confined the Deklerk Msakakuona charges to two losses and draw without a win.

After managing to contain them, Malawi succumbed to pressure as Joseph Sabobo Banada drew first blood from a tight angle in the 50th minute.

Zambia cushioned the lead in the 58th minute from a Mathews Banda long-ranger and powerful free-kick that curled the human wall to beat Malawi's goalkeeper.

However, Malawi came back into the game after Blessings Kanowa pulled one in the 68th minute to open the game.

However, Malawi conceded a late in the 87th minute through Sabobo Banda's second goal.

The loss made Malawi's attempt to break a 20-year losing jinx to neighbouring Zambia futile.

Malawi last beat Zambia 5-4 at the Under-17 level on post-match penalties 20 years ago when they host the team and went on to win their title.

Malawi lost 3-2 to Zambia in the 2019 edition in which they were embarrassed to bow out of the tournament in group stages as hosts.