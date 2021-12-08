Tanzania: Govt Stresses Need for Orientation for New Teachers

DEPUTY Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Gerald Mweli has underscored the need for orientation for newly employed teachers so that they abide by the rules, regulations and procedures in their operations.

He said the practice would expose them to the standing orders of the public service, thus making the duties of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) more proactive rather than reactive.

Mr Mweli directed that newly employed teachers be given orientation training within seven days so that they can take up their new assignment and know exactly their scope and mode of services.

He gave the sentiments here yesterday when opening Southern Highlands and Western Zones of the TSC district committee's members, saying teachers must be given the capacity to know the rules, regulations and procedures in advance.

"TSC must not wait to take disciplinary action to teachers while they did not offer them orientation training when employed, that is not the best practice" he said.

"Majority of teachers are young, and they come from different background. This is the reason they need to be oriented or else they are likely to be doing things out of context unknowingly, "he added.

Mr Mweli said TSC should be a problem solver instead of becoming the source of challenges, calling on the Commission members to thrive for fairness in decision making as they have impact in teachers' future.

He urged Commission's members to give their opinion freely because the government's ultimate goal is to have a strong and vibrant education sector.

On her part, TSC Executive Secretary, Ms Paulina Nkwama called on members to participate fully in the capacity building training as they are key in dispensing disciplinary application and decision making.

"You must be keen with the training; we want you to make free and fair judgement in teacher's disciplinary cases" she insisted.

Ms Nkwama commended the TSC for displaying high degree of professionalism in handling teacher's affairs.