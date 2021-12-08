Tanzania: Tcaa Urges Students Pursue Science Subjects

8 December 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

TANZANIA Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) has encouraged youth to opt for science subjects that will enable them grab opportunities available in the aviation sector.

The TCAA Director General, Mr Hamza Johari said during the climax of the International Civil Aviation Day (ICAD) that investments made in the aviation sector are creating many job opportunities which need qualified individuals to fill them.

"AS we commemorate ICAD, the authority calls for Tanzanian youth to opt for science subjects, that will offer the skills to capitalise on opportunities in the aviation's sector," he said in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

He highlighted opportunities emerging in the sector to be ranging from those of pilots, aircraft engineers, marshalls and serviced instruments like surveillance radars. A good instance of the limited number of local pilots and aircrafts engineers were sometimes taken by foreigners.

According to him, TCAA has dispatched its 14 managers to different radio stations to address the public on the opportunities and ways of grabbing them, especially for secondary school students who are future workers.

The Dar es Salaam - based Azania Secondary School is among the lucky one, which TCAA went to talk to their students and teachers personally about the issue, where the director general said the Authority also donated 26 double decker beds that will serve 52 students.

International Civil Aviation Day is observed every year on 7th December by the nations that are members of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). It aims to draw attention towards the international civil aviation sector and its importance in creating a globally transit network.

The day is also aimed at creating awareness about the importance of civil aviation in economic and social development. This year's ICAD theme is 'Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development'.

