Nigeria: Govt Woos Greek Investor to Nigeria's Shipping, Transport Sectors

THE Federal Government has opened fresh talks with leading businessmen and women in Greece on Direct Foreign Investment (DFI) in the transport and allied sectors of the economy.

Nigeria's Minister of Transportation, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, stated this while on a visit with a team of chief executives of parastatals under his Ministry to the 2021 Greek-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce & Technology (GNCCT) and Investment Summit, held in Athens.

The Athens investment summit focused on discovering high net worth investments in maritime transport, aquaculture, circular economy, education and manufacturing.

Amaechi said that the meeting called for increased collaboration between Greece and Nigerian businesses, including relaxation of travel and trade restrictions.

Although there is a Greek-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce & Technology (GNCCT) founded in 1999, to promote bilateral business and investment activities between the Greek and Nigerian private sector, nothing much has been heard from the group concerning investment from Greece to Nigeria.

Reacting to the visit of the government to the investment Summit in Greece, the President of Ship Owners Association of Nigeria, SOAN, Dr. Mcgeorge Oyiong, said the Summit is like any investment programme advertised by the Greeks and the Nigerian government to decide to attend.

He explained that in going to such Summit, the Nigerian ship owners ought to have been included, being the local investors.

He stated: "There should have been a meeting before a meeting and before going to such events but nobody thought wise to carry local investors along."

