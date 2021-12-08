Angola Takes Oil Potential to World Summit in U.S.

Luanda — The Republic of Angola is represented at the 23rd edition of the World Petroleum Congress in Houston, exposing the current potential of the oil and gas sector and investment opportunities in the country.

The forum, which is being held from 5 to 9 December, is considered the biggest in the world in the oil and gas sector, according to a statement issued today by ANGOP.

The opening ceremony, which took place Sunday was addressed by Jeff Shellebarger, chairman of the Organising Committee, Galen Cobb, of the US National Committee and Tor Fjaeran, of the World Petroleum Council.

At this forum, according to the note, Angola is represented by a delegation headed by the Secretary of State for Oil and Gas, José Barroso.

Managers and specialists from the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG) and national oil company Sonangol are part of the delegation to the forum.

According to José Barroso, the Angolan delegation will present a concrete message about what the country has for the oil and gas sector.

"Angola is coming to discuss, with the other delegations, the current moment of the oil industry, to show the strength of this activity in Angola and the opportunities the country has for all those who want to invest in this sector," he said.