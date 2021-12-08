Namibia: Rundu Fashion Show a Success

8 December 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Petrus Muronga

Fashion lovers at Rundu were treated to a celebration of couture at the Rundu Fashion Show, which took place last weekend at the river town.

The show, which was held at the Kavango East Regional Council's auditorium, showcased the work of three designers, alongside Clementine's Creations - a line by model and founder of the event, Clementine Simbaranda which stole the show.

In an interview with The Namibian after the show, Simbaranda said the show was a success following the positive responses received, as well as the turnout.

"We managed to meet one of our goals which was to reach our target market for all the brands, and the audience was open-minded. That is what we wanted to achieve at this show," she said.

Looking at the success of the event, the show will be held annually in order to contribute to the establishment of the local fashion industry and offer opportunities to young upcoming designers and brand owners.

Despite a few glitches, everyone was supportive including her team, the sponsors and the audience, she said.

"Their support actually made the show a success. Although I had a few doubts, everything turnout out as planned," she said.

Apart from Clementine's Creations, other brands that showcased their collections were Kwato Udigu which means 'There's no problem' in Rukwangali, a brand by Steven Muronga of Infinity Brands, and Jerulo by Jerulo Photography, as well as New Feeling, a fashion boutique.

