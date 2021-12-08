Egypt: Sisi Attends Global Higher Education Forum

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi attends on Wednesday in the New Administrative Capital the Global Forum for Higher Education and Scientific Research and the ISESCO general conference, said Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Bassam Radi.

The spokesman added that the forum's second session will be held under the auspices of president Sisi while Egypt is also hosting the 14th session of the ISESCO general conference.

A number of prominent Islamic figures from international universities and organizations are taking part in the event, he pointed out.

The forum takes up many files including the needs of local and international labor markets in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the recent developments of the skills needed for the labor market, added the spokesman.