Namibia: Three Workers Die At Construction Site

Three workers died at the Ongos Valley construction site in Windhoek on Tuesday due to suspected suffocation, police spokesperson chief inspector Elifas Kuwinga confirmed.

According to Kuwinga, the first deceased was draining water out of a sewer manhole that is approximately eight to nine metres deep, and fell in.

The second deceased tried to come to his rescue and also fell in the manhole, while the third deceased attempted to rescue his co-workers and also fell in.

"When other colleagues came to their rescue, they found the third deceased still alive but unconscious and experiencing breathing difficulties. He later died when paramedics arrived," Kuwinga said.

The one deceased is 35, while the ages of the other two are not known at this stage.

In a media statement on Wednesday, Ongos Valley said a full investigation is currently under way to ascertain the cause of the incident, and a full statement will be issued once the preliminary investigation is completed.